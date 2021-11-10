Organic Solar Cell Market Size, Share, Global Trend, Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global organic solar cell market is set to gain impetus from the rapid infrastructure development and increasing population growth. It would propel the demand for electricity worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Organic Solar Cells Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Building Integrated Photovoltaic {BIPV}, Portable Electronics, Defense Application, Conventional Solar, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 55.63 million in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 44.9 million in 2020 to USD 101.29 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2020-2027.

Delay in Solar Projects to Hamper Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic Globally

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the global economy. Owing to the prolonged social distancing and lockdown measures, various industries are facing labor shortages, disturbances in supply chains, delay in projects, and halt of manufacturing activities. In India, for instance, numerous solar projects are currently being postponed or delayed as most of the components are imported from China. The pandemic has also caused order backlogs.

What Does This Report Contain?

The report provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies. At the same time, it delivers elaborate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have conducted an assessment of manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of prominent companies.

Drivers & Restraints-

Urgent Need to Protect Buildings from Harsh Climatic Conditions will Spur Growth

The emergence of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) products is set to accelerate the organic solar cell market growth in the upcoming years. These products provide several enhanced functionalities to a building, unlike conventional construction materials. It can effectively convert buildings into energy producers from energy consumers. But, to achieve this, the BIPV technology has to be blended with modern construction technology. Besides, it is capable of protecting buildings from noises and harsh climatic conditions. However, the lack of awareness about new technologies in the field of organic solar cells may obstruct growth in the forthcoming years.

Segment-

BIPV Segment to Lead Backed by Presence of Favorable Government Policies

Based on application, the building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) segment earned 37.7% in terms of the organic solar cell market share in 2019. It was in the leading position because of the implementation of favorable policies by government bodies to encourage the deployment of enhanced renewable energy-powered cells. At the same time, this technology delivers an aesthetic appeal to the building.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Remain at the Forefront Owing to Increasing Investments to Develop New Technologies

Geographically, Europe generated 17.49 million in terms of revenue in 2019. It is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period stoked by the rising investments in the development of organic solar cell technology. It is mainly set to occur in the U.K., France, and Germany.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to show significant growth fueled by the rising investments in Japan and China. In India and China, government agencies are supporting the usage of renewable resources for generating power.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & R&D Activities to Create Novel Products

The global market is consolidated because of the presence of a limited number of manufacturers. They are mainly focusing on collaborations and partnerships to participate in new projects. Some of the academic institutes are conducting extensive research to develop innovative organic solar cells. Below are the two latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Researchers of Aarhus University, Denmark developed a microscopic organic PV technology. It can be utilized to create neural stimulating scaffolds in the human body that will control lights. It can also help to provide a non-invasive therapeutic treatment method.

: Researchers of Aarhus University, Denmark developed a microscopic organic PV technology. It can be utilized to create neural stimulating scaffolds in the human body that will control lights. It can also help to provide a non-invasive therapeutic treatment method. October 2018: Heliatek installed around 185 m² of organic photovoltaic films in the warehouse of Duisburger Hafen AG. It is considered to be the largest facade installation of organic solar cells to date.

A list of all the renowned manufacturers operating in the global market:

Heliatek (Germany)

ARMOR (France)

infinityPV ApS (Denmark)

Solarmer Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

NanoFlex Power Corporation (U.S.)

Optodot (U.S.)

Eni (Italy)

New Energy Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Novaled GmbH (Germany)

Brite Solar (Greece)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Organic Solar Cell Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Portable Electronics Defense Application Conventional Solar Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

View Related Reports:

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

