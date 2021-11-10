New Research Study on Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market 2027 with Focusing Key players like Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Tripp Lite, Turner Construction, Jacobs Engineering Group, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, etc

The Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction market is expected to grow from US$ 10.12 Bn in 2018 to US$ 23.44 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to the increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos, and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by the cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised 46% of the total traffic. Furthermore, the company estimates that in the year 2017, this data center traffic will increase to 69% or 5.3 zettabytes of all data traffic. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to the cloud. These developments are directly affecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the construction of a large number of data centers.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrical Design

Mechanical Design

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards

Tier 1 & Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market By Country

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

DPR Construction, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

ISG PLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Jacobs Engineering Group

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Data Center Construction market.

