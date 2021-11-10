AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2028 – Applitools, Sauce Labs, testim, SeaLights, Appdiff

AI-Enabled Testing Tools market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the ICT industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this AI-Enabled Testing Tools report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This AI-Enabled Testing Tools market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This AI-Enabled Testing Tools market research report helps in answering many business challenges more quickly and saves your lot of time. The report gives estimations about market development trends for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report acts as a window to the Aerospace industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. AI-Enabled Testing Tools report helps to plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully and also helps in taking sound decisions. AI-Enabled Testing Tools report is the most detailed report which identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

AI-enabled testing tools integrated with machine learning (ML) and pattern recognition technologies will continue to capture leading revenue share over decade ahead. Moreover, these advanced tools help communication service providers (CSP) create self-optimizing networks (SON) that enable operators to automatically optimize network quality on the basis of traffic data by time zone and region which is anticipated as another factor boosting the growth of the market.

The global AI-enabled testing tools market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of technology market is segmented as machine learning and pattern recognition, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and image processing. On the basis of application market is segmented as test and maintenance case generation, coverage and risk analytics, infrastructure optimization, data analytics, others

Competitive Landscape: AI-Enabled Testing Tools market

1. Applitools

2. Sauce Labs Inc.

3. testim

4. SeaLights

5. Appdiff, Inc.

6. mabl Inc.

7. ReTest GmbH

8. ReportPortal.io

9. SOFY

10. Diffblue Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI-enabled testing tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AI-enabled testing tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Chapter Details of AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market Landscape

Part 04: AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market Sizing

Part 05: AI-Enabled Testing Tools Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

