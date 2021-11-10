Cell Lysis Market to Rise at a Substantial Pace; Promising Advancements in Molecular Diagnosis of Pathogens to Foster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”cell lysis market” size is projected to grow at an excellent pace owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cell Lysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Cell Type (Mammalian Cells, Plant Cells, Bacterial Cells, Others (Yeast/Algae/Fungi)), By Application (Protein Isolation, Cell Organelle Isolation, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Others), By End-User (Academics & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) under the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the global burden of cancer grew to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. Cancer is classified as a chronic disease, requiring heavy medication and different therapies. During cancer treatment, cancer cells break down and die and release various substances into the patient’s bloodstream. If these substances are released rapidly, the kidneys are unable to remove them out of the body, leading to cell lysis, which can have toxic effects on the body such as seizures, arrhythmias, and multi-organ failure. To prevent such adverse events, intense research is being undertaken by academic institutions, government bodies, and private research organizations to develop cell lysis methods that can control the death rate of cancer cells. Controlled release of toxic substances from these cells will enable the body’s natural mechanisms to effectively eject these materials fromthe body and restore the health of the patient.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cell-lysis-market-103348

“Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cell Lysis Market Report:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

BD

Regional Insights

Heavy Investments in Biomedical Research to Propel the Market in North America

North America is expected to lead the cell lysis market share in the forthcoming years owing to the massive investments by research institutes in the region in the field of biomedicine, biotechnology, and healthcare. For example, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the American Cancer Society approved 79 research and training grants, amounting to USD 36 million in 2020.

In Europe, the market will be mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and an increasing geriatric population. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, increasing prevalence of cancer, improving healthcare facilities, and expanding funding for medical research will fuel the regional market growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cell-lysis-market-103348

Industry Development:

November 2020: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences inked an agreement to purchase a German micro-bioreactor manufacturer, m2p-labs. According to Beckman Coulter, the acquisition complements its existing product portfolios dealing in cell health, laboratory automation, and liquid handling.

What are the key segments in the market?

By Product Type

Instruments

o High-pressure Homogeniser

o Sonicator

o French Press

o Microfluidizer

o Bead Mill

o Others

Reagents & Consumables

By Cell Type

Mammalian Cells

Plant Cells

Bacterial Cells

Others (Yeast/Algae/Fungi)

ByApplication

Protein Isolation

Cell Organelle Isolation

Nucleic Acid Isolation

Others

By End-User

Academics & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global cell lysis Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market to Gain Traction from Increasing Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Increasing Investments in Biomedical Research Worldwide to Accelerate the Cell Lysis Market Expansion

Microcatheter Market : Cerus Endovascular Ltd. Receives CE Mark Approval for CerusEndo MC 021 Microcatheter

Behavioral Therapy Market to Gain Traction from Growing Awareness Regarding Mental Health and Social Acceptance among People

Bronchitis Treatment Market : Vivimed Labs Limited Receives Approval for 3 Oral Liquid Suspension Products and 3 Ophthalmic Products