Microcatheter Market to Grow Astonishingly Stoked by Increasing Geriatric Population in India and China

The global “microcatheter market” is set to gain impetus from their ever-increasing usage in a wide range of therapeutic and diagnostic procedures. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Microcatheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Neurovascular, Coronary, and General Peripheral Vascular), By Product (Single Lumen, Dual Lumen), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that microcatheters are gaining more popularity because of the surging initiatives by government agencies of various countries to enhance their healthcare infrastructures.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a wide range of firmsworldwide. Unless a vaccine is discovered, we don’t know till how long this difficult situation will continue. Healthcare institutes and clinics across the globe are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Our in-depth research reports will enable you to better understand the currentscenario. Our team of highly skilled analysts has created a fewcrucial strategies to help you regain business confidence and combat this pandemic.

A list of all the renowned microcatheter manufacturers operating in the global market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Codman Neuro

Medtronic

Biometrics

Asahi Intecc USA, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Medical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated.

Penumbra, Inc.

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Bolster Growth

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases worldwide is set to drive the microcatheter market growth in the near future. Besides, the improvements in healthcare infrastructures, as well as the surging healthcare spending would also accelerate growth. However, the high cost of drug approval and strict regulatory guidelines may hinder growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Gaining Marketing Approvals & Launching Novel Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains numerous big, small, and medium companies that are mainly focusing on introducing state-of-the-art microcatheters to cater to the increasing demand from patients and healthcare institutions alike. Some of the others are aiming to receive approvals from regulatory bodies to distribute their products. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 :Bendit Technologiesannounced the development of its novel microcatheters that can navigate to the brain more precisely and quickly than the existing ones in the market. Doctors will be able to control the tip of the microcatheter with a small button and a handle from the outside of the body.

:Bendit Technologiesannounced the development of its novel microcatheters that can navigate to the brain more precisely and quickly than the existing ones in the market. Doctors will be able to control the tip of the microcatheter with a small button and a handle from the outside of the body. July 2020: Cerus Endovascular Ltd. bagged the CE Mark approval forCerusEndo MC 021, its novel microcatheter. It enables doctors to deliver therapeutic devices and gain access to tortuous neurovasculature for intended targets.

What are the key segments in the market?

By Indication

Neurovascular

Coronary

General Peripheral Vascular

By Product

Single Lumen

Dual Lumen

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Microcatheter Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

