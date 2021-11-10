Particle Therapy Market to Show Immense Growth Stoked by R&D in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries to Propel Growth in North America

The global ”particle therapy market” is set to gain impetus from the increasing prevalence of cancer. As per the American Cancer Society 2020 Facts & Figures, more than 1.8 million new cancer cases are estimated to bediagnosed in the U.S. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Particle Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Proton Therapy, Heavy Ion Therapy), By Product (Cyclotrons, Synchrotrons, Synchrocyclotrons), By Cancer Type (Pediatric Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that particle therapy is considered to be one of the most advanced treatment options available for cancer.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Several industries are facing immense financial losses owing to the disruptions in supply chains and halt in production processes. Hospitals are running out of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Unless a vaccine is found, nobody knows till when this situation will continue. Our reports provide extensive analysis of every factor that may affect the market positively and negatively. We have also enlisted a few strategies for business growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/particle-therapy-market-103352

“Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

A list of all the particle therapy providers operating in the global market:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Provision Healthcare, LLC

Ion Beam Applications SA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

ProTom International, Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc

Other key market players

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Effective Therapies to Fight against Cancer will Favor Growth

The increasing need to develop advanced and effective therapies tofight against cancer is one of the most significant particle therapy market growth drivers. Also, several hospitals worldwide are setting up particle therapy systems to provide better care to patients. However, the lack of insurance coverage for particle therapy and various infrastructural challenges may hinder growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/particle-therapy-market-103352

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Co-develop New Therapies

The market for particle therapy contains a large number of big, small, and medium organizations that are mainly striving to compete with their rivals by launching new products. Some of the others are adopting the partnership and collaboration strategy to co-develop unique particle therapies for catering to the increasing need. Below are the two latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Hitachi delivered its state-of-the-art proton therapy system to Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Spain. It is equipped with the novel spot scanning technology that will send a therapeutic proton beam conforming to the shape of the tumor.

: Hitachi delivered its state-of-the-art proton therapy system to Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Spain. It is equipped with the novel spot scanning technology that will send a therapeutic proton beam conforming to the shape of the tumor. September 2019:Ion Beam Applications S.A. (IBA) unveiled the world’s first cyclotron-based carbon therapy system in France by collaborating with SAPHYN and Normandy.

What are the key segments in the market?

By Type

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

By Product

Cyclotrons

Synchrotons

Synchrocyclotrons

By Cancer Type

Paediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Particle Therapy Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Dental Equipment Market to Reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Digital Dental X-Ray Equipment to Stoke Demand

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Develop Rapidly; Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Encourage Development

mHealth Market : Launch of Technologically Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices to Encourage Growth Process

Fitness Tracker Market : Online Sales of Fitness Tracker Alongside Fitness Products to Improve Business Prospects Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Immune Health Supplements Market: Ancient Nutrition Unveils New Range of SBO Probiotics Featuring Four Products, says Fortune Business Insights™