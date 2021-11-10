Behavioral Therapy Market to Grow Exponentially in North America Due to Rising Concerns ofPrevailing Mental HealthIssues in U.S.: Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”behavioral therapy market” size is projected to grow substantially owing to the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders among people, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Behavioural Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy, Systematic Desensitization, Aversion Therapy), By Application (Depression, PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), Eating Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Substance Abuse), By Patient Type (Children, Adult), By Treatment Settings (Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Community Health Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” According to the World Health Organization, the number of people suffering from depression was estimated to be 4.4% in 2015. These statistics are expected to normalize patients opting for behavioral therapy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of coronavirus positive cases. Restrictive regulations regarding social distancing are expected to significantly reduce the number of appointments, forcing the healthcare industry to a standstill.

At Fortune Business Insights, we are analyzing such scenarios to find the right solutions and focus on delivering actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/behavioural-therapy-market-103345

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

RisingPopulation of Patients Suffering from Behavioral Disorders Globally to Drive Growth

According to the World Health Organization, over 264 million people of all ages across the globe have suffered from depression. The increasing cases of behavioral disorders, such as depression, anxiety, anger issues, and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), among people are encouraging them to opt for behavioral therapy. This is expected to drive the growth of the global behavioral therapy market. However, the lack of awareness, coupled with the limited access to mental health care providers is expected to limit growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Offering Internet-based Therapy to Help Key Players Expand Their Customer Base

Key players operating in the global behavioral therapy market are focusing on eliminating the major challenges faced by the industry. This will help them lead the competition and expand their customer base. For Instance, in September 2018, Morneau Shepell Ltd. launched internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy for patients suffering from mental disorders. This will help the company break the geographical barriers and provide therapy to patients who are unable to be physically present.

Industry Developments-

In November 2019 , SSQ Insurance partnered up with mental health services HALEO (for sleep disorders) and MindBeacon Group (for moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression) to provide digital cognitive behavioral therapy.

, SSQ Insurance partnered up with mental health services HALEO (for sleep disorders) and MindBeacon Group (for moderate symptoms of anxiety and depression) to provide digital cognitive behavioral therapy. In October 2018, Medavie Blue Cross and Medaca Health Group launched a virtual cognitive behavioral therapy pilot project to provide easier access to mental healthcare to patients.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/behavioural-therapy-market-103345

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Behavioral Therapy Market Report:

Magellen Health, Inc.

Acadia Healthcare

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Springstone

American Addiction Centers

Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.

Behavioral Health Group

PEOPLE’S CARE HOLDINGS, INC.

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

By Type

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Cognitive Behavioural Play Therapy

Systematic Desensitization

Aversion Therapy

Others

By Application

Depression

PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)

Eating Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Substance Abuse

ADHD (Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder)

Bipolar Disorder

Others

By Patient Type

Children

Adult

By Treatment Settings

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Community Health Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global behavioural therapy Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Related Reports:

Biobanking Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Dental Equipment Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

mHealth Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027