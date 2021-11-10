Bronchitis Treatment Market to Show Immense Growth Backed by Rising Air Pollution in Developed and Developing Countries

The global ”bronchitis treatment market” is set to gain traction from the increasing cases of repeated cold & flu, bacterial infections, and smoking. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Bronchitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Types (Chronic Bronchitis, Acute Bronchitis), By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilators, Mucolytic), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmaceutical Stores) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that bronchitis treatment is nowadays gaining higher popularity in developed and developing countries because of the rising air pollution.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of COPD to Bolster Growth Worldwide

One of the major causes of bronchitis is frequent cigarette smoking. The American Lung Association (ALA) declared in a study that in 2019, cigarette smoking alone caused around 85-90% of all chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It tends to weaken the lung’s ability to defend infections.

Additionally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 251 million people were living with COPD worldwide in 2017. It caused almost 5% of all deaths in 2015 across the globe. Therefore, governments of various countries are conducting awareness programs to educate the masses about the availability of safebronchitis treatment and diagnosis options. However, the high cost required for approval of these drugs may hamper the bronchitis treatment market growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on AchievingApprovals from Governments to Market Their Drugs

The market for bronchitis treatment houses several companies that are mainly trying to receive approvals for their new drugs. Some of the others are conducting clinical trials for their in-house drugs that are yet to be released in the market. Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020 :CSA Medical, Inc.declared metered cryosprayequipped withthe RejuvenAir® System for chronic bronchitis treatment. The new system has a unique energy control algorithm and a circumferential cryospray catheter that provide distinct cryospray doses.

:CSA Medical, Inc.declared metered cryosprayequipped withthe RejuvenAir® System for chronic bronchitis treatment. The new system has a unique energy control algorithm and a circumferential cryospray catheter that provide distinct cryospray doses. November 2020:Vivimed Labs Limitedannounced that it received approval for 3 oral liquid suspension products and 3 ophthalmic products from its PICS & Health Canada approved site and sterile ophthalmic facility, respectively. Ambroxol will be used to treat emphysemawith bronchitis pneumoconiosis.

A list of prominent bronchitis treatment providers operating in the global market:

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novartis AG

Other key market players

What are the key segments in the market?

By Types

Chronic Bronchitis

Acute Bronchitis

By Drug Class

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Bronchodilators

Mucolytic

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmaceutical Stores

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global bronchitis treatment Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

