Cell Culture Media Market to Exhibit High Growth Stoked by Need to Store Plant Cells, Microorganisms, and Mammalian Cells: Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”cell culture media market” is set to gain momentum from the increasing research activities in the field of cell biology, as well as the rising maintenance of several types of cells.This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cell Culture Media Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Animal Cell Culture Media, Plant Cell Culture Media, Bacterial Cell Culture Media, Others), By Physical State (Liquid Culture Media, Semisolid & Solid Culture Media), By Applications (Research, Manufacturing of Biomolecules, Others), By End-Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic & Government Research Organizations, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that cell culture media help in stimulating the storage, propagation, and growth of mammalian cells, plant cells, and microorganisms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a cell culture media on the healthcare sector worldwide. Multiple challenges faced by healthcare workers include hazards, such as long working hours, fatigue, prone to pathogen exposure, stigma, psychological violence, psychological distress, and occupational burnout. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you choose the right strategy for regaining business confidence.

A list of the reputed cell culture media manufacturers operating in the global market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Merck KGaA

CellGenix GmbH

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

BD

Corning Incorporated

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Lonza

Other prominent companies

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Significant Research Institutes

In North America,rising government initiatives to conduct research activities, as well as to bring about advancements in cell culture applications and cancer studies would bolster growth. The region is set to procure the largest cell culture media market share throughout the forthcoming years fueled by the presence of numerous renowned biotechnology and research institutes in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position because of the rising usage of state-of-the-art technologies in the biotechnology sector. In Asia Pacific, increasing initiatives to introduce in-vitro cultivations and the surging development of vaccines would augment growth. Emerging economies, such as India and China would majorly contribute to the growth of the market for cell culture media on account of theirrising purchasing power.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions and Contract Signing to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for cell culture media contains numerous big, small, and medium companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge by adopting acquisition and new contract signing strategies. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 :CollPlant and STEMCELL Technologiessigned a product manufacturing and supply agreement. Under this agreement, CollPlant will be able to sell its recombinant human Type I collagen (rhCollagen) to the latter, which will use its product into cell culture media kits.

:CollPlant and STEMCELL Technologiessigned a product manufacturing and supply agreement. Under this agreement, CollPlant will be able to sell its recombinant human Type I collagen (rhCollagen) to the latter, which will use its product into cell culture media kits. October 2018: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired BD’s Advanced Bioprocessing business worth USD 477 million. It will be blended into the former’s Life Sciences Solutions segment.

What are the key segments in the market?

By Type

Animal Cell Culture Media

Plant Cell Culture Media

Bacterial Cell Culture Media

Others

By Physical State

Liquid Culture Media

Semisolid & Solid Culture Media

ByApplications

Research

Manufacturing of Biomolecules

Others

ByEnd-Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic & Government Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global cell culture media Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

