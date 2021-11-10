Growing Instances of Arthritis among Patients to Drive the Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”cementless total knee arthroplasty market” size is anticipated to experience potential growth owing to the rising population of patients suffering with arthritis, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Mobile Bearing, Fixed Bearing), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The procedure offers numerous benefits including minimum operating duration, elimination of the complications regarding cemented fixations, and ease in revision.

The world of business has been introduced to a new set of adversities ever since it has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Major economies of the world are clueless amid the crisis and are taking constant measures to survive the same. Key players in their specific fields are collaborating with government bodies to find solutions to these adversities.

At Fortune Business Insights, we are constantly studying the dynamics of the market to figure out newopportunities amid the crisis. Our detailed reports will help you counter various challenges brought by the pandemic.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Report:

DePuy Synthes

GROUP FH ORTHO

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Braun Melsungen AG

Others

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Owing to Arthritis Being a Common Condition in the U.S.

North America is estimated to lead the global cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market. A constant surge in the prevalence of arthritis in the region is expected to drive growth. For instance,according to an article published by the National Institute of Biotechnology Information, arthritis was among the most common chronic diseases in the U.S., affecting nearly 54 million people during 2013-2015.

The market in Europe is projected to showcase remarkable progress in the forecast timeframe. Risingadoption of cementless total knee arthroplasty in the region is expected to drive the growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Launching New Products to Help New Players Expand Their Customer Base

The global cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market comprises prominent payers that are focused on identifying new applications of the services in the commercial space. Additionally, these players are embarking on expanding their customer base by filling the gaps of their product lines. For instance, in October 2019, DePuy Synthes launched its new cementless total knee arthroplasty for younger patients.

Industry Developments-

In April 2018 , Zimmer Biomet received the FDA clearance for its Persona Trabecular Metal cementless total knee arthroplasty.

, Zimmer Biomet received the FDA clearance for its Persona Trabecular Metal cementless total knee arthroplasty. In March 2017, Stryker announced the commercial launch of ‘Mako System’ total knee arthroplasty at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons annual meeting, San Diego.

What are the key segments in the market?

By Product Type

Mobile Bearing

Fixed Bearing

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

