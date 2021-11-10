Technological Advancements in Treatment in Europe to Drive the Erectile Dysfunction Market in the Region, Says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”erectile dysfunction market” size is estimated to grow incrementally owing to the increasing prevalence of the condition on a global scale, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Erectile Dysfunction Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment Type (Drugs [Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, Avanafil, Others] Penile Implants, Penis Pumps, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” Common causes of erectile dysfunction could be health related conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic is growing to be the biggest health emergency of all times. The unprecedented spread of the novel coronavirus has led countries to enforce nationwide, prolonged lockdowns, due to which businesses across the world have come to a standstill. At Fortune Business Insights™, we closely study the market from various perspectives in order to identify new growth opportunities. We offer better decision making capabilities and actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

Drivers & Restraints-

Sedentary Lifestyle of Working Population Worldwide to Drive Growth

According to a research by the International Journal of Impotence, the number of men suffering from erectile dysfunction is estimated to reach 322 million by 2025. The steady growth in these numbers is expected to increase the treatment rate of the disease, giving a robust boost to the growth of the global erectile dysfunction market. In addition, the prevalence of smoking and alcoholism in the current lifestyle of the working population worldwide is expected to further enhance growth. However, expensive treatment and the lack of awareness regarding the same are expected to hinder growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Offering Innovative Products to Help Key Players Gain High Share

The global market for erectile dysfunction comprises various multinational and local players that are consistently expanding the industry across regions. They are focusing on launching innovative products in order to successfully expand their shares. For instance, in July 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation launched a natural-feeling implant to treat erectile dysfunction.

Industry Developments-

In February 2019 , Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory launched Tadalafil tablets in the U.S. market. These pills are made for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory launched Tadalafil tablets in the U.S. market. These pills are made for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In September 2019, Lupin launched Sildenafil tablets for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in the U.S. market.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Erectile Dysfunction Market Report:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Lupin

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Reddy’s Laboratory

Sanofi

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

By Treatment Type

Drugs

Sildenafil

Tadalafil

Vardenafil

Avanafil

Others

Penile Implants

Penis Pumps

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global erectile dysfunction Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

