Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps Market to Exhibit Significant Growth Fueled by Rising Occurrences of Cardiovascular Diseases Globally, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”intra-aortic balloon pumps market” size is expected to flourish due to the rising occurrences of heart related diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Unstable Angina, Myocardial Infarction, Chronic Heart Failure, Cardiogenic Shock, Other Heart Defects), By End User (Hospitals , Cardiac Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” These pumps enable blood to flow more easily into the coronary arteries. In addition, they help the heart pump more blood with each contraction.

The COVID-19 pandemic is specifically affecting the healthcare sector. Owing to the rapid scarcity of resources in hospitals due to the amplifying number of COVID-19 cases, patients that are in need of treatment for diseases such as, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, are not receiving the health services and medicines they need. Nations worldwide are struggling to identify the solutions to such challenges.

At Fortune Business Insights, we are analyzing such scenarios to find the right solutions and focus on delivering actionable insights through our comprehensive market reports.

Regional Insights-

Growing Prevalence of Heart-related Defects in North America to Help the Region Dominate

North America is anticipated to lead the global intra-aortic balloon pumps market owing to the growing prevalence of heart-related defects among people in the region. For instance, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians, the acute coronary syndromeaccounts for over 1.4 million hospital admissions every year in the U.S. This is expected to drive the growth of the intra-aortic balloon pumps market in the region.

The market in Europe is anticipatedto gain the largest share after North America. Increasinggeriatric population and frequent product launches by key players are the key factors projected to drive growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Technological Development of Pumps to Offer Better User Experience

The global market for intra-aortic balloon pumps comprises various multinational and local players that are consistently expanding the industry across various regions. They are focusing on launching their products in key markets in order to successfully expand their share. In addition, the prominent players are constantly aiming to deliver a better user experience of the product byintroducing technologically advanced pumps.

Industry Developments-

In July 2018 , ANGIODROID Srl, an Italian manufacturer of medical technologies, announced the launch of CE Mark for Angiopulse, its first intra-aortic balloon pump device.

, ANGIODROID Srl, an Italian manufacturer of medical technologies, announced the launch of CE Mark for Angiopulse, its first intra-aortic balloon pump device. In May 2017, Teleflex Incorporated received the FDA clearance for ‘Arrow AC3 Optimus’, an intra-aortic balloon pump device.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps Market Report:

Teleflex Incorporated

ABIOMED Boston Scientific Corporation

Getinge AB

ZEON CORPORATION

MERA

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

By Indication

Unstable Angina

Myocardial Infarction

Chronic Heart Failure

Cardiogenic Shock

Other Heart Defects

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global intra-aortic balloon pumps Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

