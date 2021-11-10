Rapid Increase in Global Geriatric Population to Drive the Point of Care Ultrasound Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”point of care ultrasound market” size is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising adoption of Point of Care (POC) ultrasound systems, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Point of Care Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Therapeutic Devices, Diagnostic Devices), By Portability (Stand-alone, Hand-held), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Urology, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Maternity Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further showcases how POS ultrasound devices are gaining popularity globally due to the increasing demand for remote and efficient diagnostics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disruptive impact on the healthcare sector. Although the contagion is anticipated to fast track the development of the industry in some aspects, it has also brought along several challenges that do not have any solutions as of now. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are constantly analyzing the best and worst case scenarios of the market to identify the solutions to these challenges.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Point of Care Ultrasound Systems Worldwide to Drive Growth

Growing technological advancements in the field of medical science are driving the development of medical equipment including biosensors, microfluidic, bioanalytical platforms, assay formats, lab-on-a-chip technologies, and complementary technologies. These developments are set to increase the adoption of POC ultrasound devices, which is expected to drive the growth of the global point of care ultrasound market. In addition, a rapid increase in the number of geriatric population worldwide is set to strengthenthe demand for POC ultrasound systems as they would provide the convenience of remote diagnostics to the elderly. This is expected to further enhance growth.

Highlights of the Report:

The report includes segmentation of the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, a list of companies is prepared and a detailed analysis of these companies’ financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies is conducted. Our next step comprises the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Offering High-Performance Affordable Devices to Help Key Players Gain More Share

The market for POC ultrasound devices comprises several manufacturers and is highly competitive. Prominent players are delivering highly efficient systems at economical prices in order to gain more market share. For instance, in April 2019, Canon Medical Systems, USA launched Aplio a-series, a new series of ultrasound systems, delivering high performance for multiple clinical uses at an affordable price point.

Industry Developments-

In January 2020 , Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. launched TE7 ACE, its point-of-care ultrasound system, to improve its diagnostics services.

, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. launched TE7 ACE, its point-of-care ultrasound system, to improve its diagnostics services. In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V., in partnership with Innovative Imaging Technology (IIT), announced an industry first integrated tele-ultrasound solution based on Philips Lumify portable ultrasound system and powered by IIT’s Reacts collaborative platform.

What are the key segments in the market?

By Type

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

By Portability

Stand-alone

Hand-held

By Application

Emergency Medicine

Cardiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Urology

Others

By End User

Hospitals& Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Maternity Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global point of care ultrasound Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

