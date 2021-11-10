North America Identity Verification Market Size, In-Depth Assessment, CAGR, Demand, and Opportunity Analysis 2027 with Top Players ACUANT, INC., AUTHENTEQ, GEMALTO N.V, IDEMIA

North America identity verification market is expected to grow from US$ 2.05 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.27 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The latest research documentation titled “North America Identity Verification Market” is a recently Published on business market insights that covers every aspect of North America Identity Verification 2020 along with an in-detailed analysis of growth elements, trends, Forecast, size, Share, demand, and distribution. This report also evaluates the past and current North America Identity Verification Market values to predict future market directions between the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cybersecurity incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others.

Following are the Top North America Identity Verification Leading Manufacturers –

ACUANT, INC.

AUTHENTEQ

GEMALTO N.V.(THALES GROUP)

IDEMIA

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

JUMIO

LEXISNEXIS

ONFIDO

TRULIOO

The North America Identity Verification report offers a close summary of the key segments within the market. The quickest & slowest growing market segments are lined during this report. This analysis report covers the expansion prospects of the market based on end-users.

NORTH AMERICA IDENTITY VERIFICATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Identity verification Market by Component

Solution

Services

North America Identity verification Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

