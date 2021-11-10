Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market Future Prospect 2028 with Leading Keyplayers and Business Overview

Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) is the process of a medical professional entering prescription orders or other physician instructions electronically rather than on paper charts. One of the main advantages of CPOE is that it can help minimize prescription order errors caused by poor handwriting or transcription. Users can determine prescription orders, as well as laboratory, admission, radiology, referral, and procedure orders, electronically using these systems. Government policies tdevelop the IT infrastructure and information technology that aids in the reduction of healthcare costs are driving the Global CPOE Market.

The “Global Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the computerized physician/provider order entry market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading computerized physician/provider order entry market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market Research include:

Allscripts

Athenahealth, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic systems

GE healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Based on component, the global computerized physician/provider order entry market is segmented inthardware, software, and services.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented intstandalone and integrated.

Based on delivery mode, the market is bifurcated intweb-based and cloud-based and on-premises.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated inthospitals and clinics, emergency healthcare service provider, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market – By Component

1.3.2 Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market – By Type

1.3.3 Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.4 Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market – By End user

1.3.5 Computerized Physician/Provider Order Entry Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COMPUTERIZED PHYSICIAN/PROVIDER ORDER ENTRY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. COMPUTERIZED PHYSICIAN/PROVIDER ORDER ENTRY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

