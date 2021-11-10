Car Leasing Market 2021 Share: Growth Insight, Size, Industry Overview, Competitive Analysis, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2028

According to the report, Car Leasing market size is projected to reach USD 123.87 Billion by 2027. The Global Car Leasing Market was worth USD 69.27 billion in 2020 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The rapid-paced urbanization and the growing number of smart cities is expected to propel the demand for automotive leasing services globally.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/car-leasing-market-105417

List of Key Companies Covered in the Car Leasing Market Report:

Avis Budget Group

Orix

ALD Automotive

Sixt

Hertz

Arval

LeasePlan

Europcar

Daimler Financial Services

Market Exhibited a Negative Growth Rate of -20.6%; COVID-19 Leads to Shutdown of Operations

As per our analysis, the market exhibited a negative growth rate of about -20.6% in 2020. Factors such as the imposition of lockdown across several countries led to the halting of several industrial operations. This led to the shutdown of several automotive leasing companies impacting the overall market growth. However, in the later quarter of the year, phased resumption of industrial activities has led to the companies crawling back to normalcy. The market is projected to return to its pre-pandemic levels in a couple of years.

Increasing Number of Smart Cities to Augment Growth

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that about 50% of the global population is living in urban areas, and it is expected to experience a steady rise of about 60% by 2025. The increasing shift towards urban areas owing to better employment opportunities and improved lifestyle, has led to the adoption of several smart city initiatives by the governments worldwide. This is expected to propel the demand for smart mobility solutions as the surging number of cars is likely to lead to congestion problems across cities. Therefore, this is anticipated to contribute to the global car leasing market growth in the forthcoming years.

Quick Buy – Car Leasing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105417

Major Companies Focus on Investment in R&D Activities to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. The prominent companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative car leasing solutions amid high demand from the consumers globally. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain their position in the fiercely competitive global marketplace during the foreseeable future.

August 2020 – AVIS Budget Group, one of the major vehicle leasing companies, announced the launch of its car subscription mobility services solution, AVIS Flexi 12. As per the company, the solution allows the customer to choose a car of his choice that can be registered under the company’s private licensing plate.

Global Car Leasing Market Segmentation:

By Application Type:

Business Use

Personal Use

By Lease Type:

Open-End

Close-End

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

