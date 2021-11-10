Sequencing Reagents Market is expected to reach US$ 5,464.95 million by 2028 with CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028

The North America sequencing reagents market is expected to reach US$ 5,464.95 million by 2028 from US$ 2,353.66 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028
Sequencing reagents are used during the process of sequencing. The use of these reagents highly depends on the desired result to be obtained. They form an essential part of the sequencing reactions, which can be used across various other applications as well.
Company Profiles
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Takara Bio Inc.
- THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
- TriLink BioTechnologies Inc
- BGI
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- Illumina, Inc.
- FLUIDIGM CORPORATION
- LGC Biosearch Technologies
NORTH AMERICA SEQUENCING REAGENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Third Generation Sequencing
By Reagent Type
- Control Kits
- Library Kits
- Template Kits
- Sequencing Kits
- Other Reagent Types
By Application
- Agri genomics and Forensics
- Clinical Investigation
- Oncology
- Reproductive Health
- Other Applications
