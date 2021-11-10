Automotive HMI Market 2021 Share: Growth Insight, Size, Industry Overview, Competitive Analysis, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2028

The global automotive human machine interface (HMI) market is set to gain traction from the surging investment by renowned companies in the development of state-of-the-art technology. This is because the demand for connected and autonomous cars featuring numerous systems is growing rapidly worldwide. The Waymo self-driving car statistics, for instance, showed that autonomous cars can reduce around 94% of road fatalities. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in a published report, titled, “Automotive HMI Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 10.47 Billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 10.71 Billion in 2021 to USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-hmi-market-105702

A list of renowned automotive HMI providers operating in the global market:

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Harman

Alpine Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Valeo

Bosch, Inc.

Segments-

Instrument Cluster Segment Held 45.16% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on type, the market is segregated into infotainment system, instrument cluster, RSE display, and HUD. Out of these, the instrument cluster segment earned 45.16% in terms of the automotive HMI market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the high cost of HUD, which would compel people to opt for instrument clusters.

Report Coverage-

The research report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to assess their core competencies in each segment. Besides, it would help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Need to Drive Safely and High Demand for HUD will Aid Growth

The rising demand for head-up display (HUD) in automobiles is expected to propel the automotive HMI market growth in the upcoming years. HUDs provide a real-time augmented reality experience to drivers by combining in-car sensors. It helps the driver to visualize the potential movement of persons or vehicles on the road. It also sends vital information, such as speed limit changes or upcoming cornering strategies for safe driving. This further enables the driver to focus more on the road, and not on additional dashboard displays. However, the high risk of hacking in automotive HMI solutions may obstruct their demand.

Quick Buy – Automotive HMI Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-hmi-market-105702

Regional Insights-

High Demand for Electric Vehicles to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Europe earned USD 2.38 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. Italy, France, and Germany are considered to be the leading auto manufacturers in the region. According to Statista, in 2018, Germany procured approximately 426 billion euros in total sales of automobiles. At the same time, the increasing demand for electric vehicles would propel regional growth. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to be one of the leading regions because of the surging import of commercial vehicles and passenger cars equipped with automotive HMI platforms.

Major Table of Content for Automotive HMI Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Distribution of Automotive HMI Market – By Vehicle Type (in Value) Impact of COVID-19

Global Automotive HMI Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Infotainment System Instrument Cluster RSE Display HUD Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-hmi-market-105702

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]