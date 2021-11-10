Immunoassay Market Revenue to Surpass US$ 37,987.76 million in 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Immunoassay Market was valued at US$ 21,800.00 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 37,987.76 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Immunoassays (IAs) are bio analytical technique in which the quantitation of the analyte relies on the reaction of an antigen and an antibody. Immunoassays play a vital role in many bio analytical settings, such as biopharmaceutical analysis, clinical diagnostics, security, environmental monitoring, and food testing. The significance and extensive of immunoassay methods in the pharmaceutical analysis are credited to their inherent high-throughput, specificity, and high sensitivity for the analysis of various analytes in biological samples. The growth of the global immunoassay market is attributed to the rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay devices, and growing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Siemens

bioMérieux SA

BD

Danaher Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Quidel Corporation

Global Immunoassay Market – by Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments

Open-Ended Systems

Closed-Ended Systems

Software & Services

Global Immunoassay Market – by Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Immunoassay Market – by Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Immunoassay Market – by End- User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Immunoassay market globally. This report on ‘Immunoassay market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Immunoassay Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Immunoassay Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

