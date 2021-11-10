5G Chipset Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41.0% to reach US$ 22.86 Bn Million from 2020 to 2027 | The Insight Partners

5G is gaining popularity as it is able to address a few key challenges of the network operators while offering mobile broadband. These challenges include cost-effective functionality for managing the ever-growing traffic on the network, aid to meet expectations of speed and quality over the network, and also monetize customer value in the highly competitive market landscape. In the past few years, mobile data consumption has witnessed exponential growth. On a global level, that data traffic rate has grown at an annual rate of approximately more than 65% over the last five years. Also, the exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is attributed to the growth in smartphone and other consumer electronic devices penetration that are able to be connected over the internet with the introduction of IoT.

5G Chipset Market: Key Insights

The 5G chipset market is estimated to account for US$ 1.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 22.86 Bn by 2027.

5G Chipset Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the key players included in the global 5G chipset market are Broadcom, Inc., Nokia Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Xilinx, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

2019:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. announced that MediaTek is utilizing its Sky5 suite for its new 5G reference platforms. Specifically, Skyworks’ complete 5G front-end architecture is being combined with MediaTek’s 5G baseband chipset to deliver highly integrated solutions targeting open market mobile products.

2019:

Nokia uses a processor core from Intel. Nokia utilizes updated silicon technology for its ReefShark chipsets and therefore collaborated with Intel. Intel has its own silicon manufacturing unit which assists Nokia to power its new 5G network solutions.

2019:

China Telecom and Ericsson with the help of MediaTek’s commercial chipset-based terminal has accomplished a 5G Standalone end-to-end data call. This achievement is made on the 5G trial network of a service provider in Hangzhou.

2019:

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced the industry’s first successful demonstration of a 5G New Radio (NR) IP data transfer call using MediaTek’s Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with integrated baseband.

The report segments the global 5G Chipset Market as follows:

Global 5G Chipset Market – By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Global 5G Chipset Market – By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

Global 5G Chipset Market – By End-User

Automotive & Transportation,

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance

