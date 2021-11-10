Network Slicing Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis

The “Global Network Slicing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the network slicing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview network slicing market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The global network slicing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading network slicing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the network slicing market.

Network slicing enables the multiplexing of independent and virtualized networks over a common physical network infrastructure. Each network slice is an end-to-end network that supports to particular industry application. Growing data traffic due to increase penetration with a Smartphone is propelling the growth of the network slicing market. Network slicing provides flexibility to the 5G network through its utilization of proper network infrastructure and the allocation of network resources. Thus, fueling the growth of the network slicing market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013402544/sample

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Network Slicing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

On the basis component the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of application the market is segmented as remote monitoring, asset management, real-time streaming, network monitoring, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, BFSI, others.

Some of the key players of Network Slicing Market:

– Affirmed Networks

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– HCL Technologies Limited

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Intel Corporation

– Mavenir

– Nokia Corporation

– SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– ZTE Corporation

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013402544/discount

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Slicing Market Size

2.2 Network Slicing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Slicing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Network Slicing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Slicing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Slicing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Network Slicing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Network Slicing Revenue by Product

4.3 Network Slicing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Network Slicing Breakdown Data by End User

TOC Continue….

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013402544/buy/4550

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]