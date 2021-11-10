Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to reach US$ 1,392.8 Mn Million from 2019 to 2027 | The Insight Partners

Lithium-ion batteries are found in large proportions. They are becoming crucial among industries, including automotive, mining, and consumer electronics. Smartphones, cordless power tools, laptops, tablets, grid-energy storage, and electric vehicles are the prominent applications where lithium-ion batteries are used at a massive rate. Companies, such as Tesla and Envirostream, are taking necessary steps to promote lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Oxide, and Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide) and Application (Automotive, Mining, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Power),” the market was valued at US$ 403.77 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 1,392.84 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ecobat Technologies

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Fortum

GEM CO., LTD

INTERNATIONAL METALS RECLAMATION COMPANY, LLC

Li-Cycle Corp

Neometals Ltd

RETRIEV TECHNOLOGIES INC.

RECUPYL

TES (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

In 2020, American Manganese Inc. announced that the company’s contract research lab, Kemetco Research, has deployed and prepared the recently received focused equipment for continued optimization on the company’s Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling pilot plant project.

In 2020, Fortum introduced a new patented technology to recover lithium from rechargeable batteries. Fortum, chemical giant BASF and mining group nickel established a battery-recycling network to serve the electric vehicle market.

The report segments the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market as follows:

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market – by Battery Chemistry

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium-Iron Phosphate

Lithium-Manganese Oxide

Lithium-Titanate Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market – by Industry

Automotive

Mining

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power

