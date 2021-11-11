Healthcare Gamification Market to Grow at a CAGR of 36.2% to reach US$ 35,982.7 million from 2020 to 2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Gaming therapy is found to be helpful in treating young patients who are familiar to interacting with technology constantly throughout the course of their lives. In addition, the introduction of novel technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare sector is helping the professionals to treat mental illness of patients and assisting in counseling sessions. Direct-to-consumer advertising of healthcare games and technology platforms offer widened opportunities to companies for patient empowerment and participation. Thus, health consumerism is likely to be a driving factor of the industry and expected to offer various growth opportunities for the players involved in the healthcare gamification market.

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of gamification in healthcare and rise in number of technology launches. However, difficulties in long-term user engagement are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

According to our new market research study on “Healthcare Gamification Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Game Type, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$35,982.7 million in 2027 from US$ 3,072.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 36.2% from 2020-2027.

Cognifit, Mango Health, Bunchball, Ayogo Health Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Nike, Inc., Cohero Health, Inc., Higi Sh Llc, and Mysugr

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Healthcare Gamification market globally. This report on ‘Healthcare Gamification market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The healthcare gamification market, Based on game type, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into casual games, serious games, and exercise games. By application, is segmented into, fitness management, medical training, physical therapy, others. Based on end-user, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into enterprise-based users, and consumer-based users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Gamification Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Healthcare Gamification Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

