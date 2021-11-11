Ceiling Fans Market Analysis 2021: expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, Companies Business, Marketing Strategy, Challenges and Potential Benefits till 2027

The Ceiling Fans Market was valued at US$ 10,189.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,172.19 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market. Million

Ceiling fans facilitate air circulation and create a cooling effect by accelerating sweat evaporation and heat exchange through convection. Ceiling fans use considerably less power than air conditioning, and hence they are popular among middle-class populations. In addition to the cost benefits, they feature longer life span than air conditioners. Growing urbanization in emerging economies is promoting the establishment of new residential buildings. In addition, the increased spending on premium products of home décor is further propelling the demand for ceiling fans with new innovative features such as interchangeable blades and lighting fans, and smart fans with features such as voice control and connectivity access to tablets and smartphones.

The Key Players profiled in the Ceiling Fans Market research study includes:

Big Ass Fans

Kichler Lighting LLC

Minka Lighting Inc.

Luminance Brands

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Company

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Fantasia Ceiling Fans

Panasonic Corporation

The report includes the segmentation of the global ceiling fans market as follows:

Ceiling Fans Market, by Product

Standard

Decorative

Ceiling Fans Market, by Fan size industry

Small

Medium

Large

Ceiling Fans Market, by End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ceiling Fans Market:

As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths caused by COVID-19. The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. China, is a manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries, is also one of the countries that experienced early effects of this pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China affected the global supply chains and disrupted manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various materials. Different companies have already made announcements regarding possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships. These factors are limiting the growth of several industries, including the consumer electronics industry.

