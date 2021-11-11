Indian Digital Marketing Market To Be Driven By Improving Internet Connectivity In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Digital Marketing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian digital marketing market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-user industries and digital channels. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-digital-marketing-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 353 billion (Global Digital Marketing Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17.6% (Global Digital Marketing Market)

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 930 billion (Global Digital Marketing Market)

In the historical period 2016-2020, the digital marketing market saw considerable progress due to a considerable boom in the demand for smart devices, especially smartphones. There is also a considerably large young population, which has also led to a considerable shift towards newer technologies being adopted. With India and China emerging as major economic centres, there has been a general rise in economic prosperity over the years. As people increasingly rely on the Internet, the need for digital marketing has also increased considerably and multiple means are utilised by companies for it. In the future, the value of this market is expected to increase rapidly and so is the rate of growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Advertising using digital displays, like mobile phones, television, advertising displays, mainly using the Internet comprises digital marketing. The main activities involved in digital marketing include content marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content management, social media marketing, display advertising-books, data-driven marketing, and e-commerce marketing. The means of digital marketing have also expanded to offline platforms like mobile phones (through SMS or caller-tunes).

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-digital-marketing-market

Based on end-user industries, the Indian digital marketing industry can be segmented as follows:

• Automotive

• Consumer Packaged Goods

• Telecom

• Real Estate

• Retail

• Others

The market can be differentiated by digital channels into:

• Email Marketing

• Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

• Interactive Consumer Website

• Online/Display Advertising

• Blogging and Podcasting (Including Microblogging)

• Social Network Marketing

• Mobile Marketing

• Viral Marketing

• Digital OOH Media

• Online Video Marketing

• Others

Market Trends

As the popularity of social media rises amongst not just India’s youth, but also its senior population, marketing firms have had to redirect their advertising methods to target all sections of the population. Increased Internet connectivity and improved Internet speeds have helped people across the country to access content on the Internet, which opens newer audiences for marketing companies. As industrialisation increases across the country and more people are buying smartphones than before, there has been a further growth in audience on the Internet. The overall growth in the economy and schemes like Digital India are expected to cause considerable growth of digital marketing across India.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dentsu Webchutney, iProspect, WatConsult, ShootOrder, Gozoop, EveryMedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and Phonethics Mobile Media Pvt. Ltd, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Green Concrete Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/green-concrete-market

Collagen Casing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/collagen-casing-market

Lipase Testing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lipase-testing-market

Humectants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/humectants-market

Medical Textiles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-textiles-market

Plasticisers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plasticisers-market

Laptop Cooling Pads Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laptop-cooling-pads-market

Mycotoxin Testing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mycotoxin-testing-market

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-films-market

Haematology Analyser and Reagent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/haematology-analyser-and-reagent-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.