Global Visualisation And 3D Rendering Market To Be Driven By Extensive Use In Media, Gaming And Real Estate Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Visualisation and 3D Rendering Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global visualisation and 3D rendering market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, type, application, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD xx Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 22.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.12 Billion

Media and entertainment industry is significantly contributing to the rise of visualisation and 3D rendering industry. Special digital effects in movies are gaining likeliness in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Northern Europe, and the United States. Especially, action and sci-fi movies including that of famous comic franchises are extensively based on special effects. Furthermore, to make it a more enriching and livelier experience 3D view is offered too. This also boosts the demand for 3D screens in theaters. Together with this gaming industry also involves great amount of visualisation and 3D effects. Moreover, advancement of 3D technology such as auto-stereoscopy, allows watching 3D images sans 3D glasses, which further is bolstering the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

3D visualisation refers to the creation of graphics and projecting designs using the 3D software. These images are created in 3D prior to their actual execution. It helps in exchange and correction of ideas which is both a time and cost saver. 3D visualisation helps in animation, modelling, simulation, planning, designing, and constructing.

Distinguished on component, the market is divided into:

Software On-premises Cloud

Services

Based on type, the industry can be segmented into:

Plug-In

Stand-Alone

The applications in the market include:

Marketing and Advertising

Research and Training

Gaming

Videography

Cartoon

Others

On the basis of end use, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Real Estate

Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Academics

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Real estate businesses, in recent times have started making use of 3D modelling to visualize the interior and exterior of a construction project in a more photorealistic way. This gives an ease and convenience to architects, engineers, and consumers to understand and communicate ideas more effectively and efficiently. The adoption of 3D modelling in real estate industry will reinforce the market for visualisation and 3D rendering industry. Along the same lines, the application special effects in media and gaming industry are going to boost the industry of visualisation and 3D rendering. Gaming industry is already booming and has great prospects in the coming years which means a stronger affinity for fancy visualisations and 3D projection.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Blender Institute B.V., Chaos Group, Christie Digital Systems USA Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

