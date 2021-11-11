Middle East and Africa Noise Dosimeter Market will grow by US 44.67 million during 2021-2028, according to Business Market Insights

The noise dosimeter market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 36.04 million in 2021 to US 44.67 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Following are the Top Middle East and Africa Noise Dosimeter Leading Manufacturers –

3M

Brüel AND Kjær

CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU

Cirrus Research plc

LARSON DAVICS INC (MTS Systems Corporation)

Norsonic AS

Svantek

Despite the obvious problems of noise pollution, people continue to blow their horns and play music at high volumes, exacerbating the damaging effects of noise pollution. Loud music is prevalent in restaurants and bars, and often exceed 100 decibels, far beyond the recommended threshold of less than 30 decibels. This is compelling the government bodies to take strict measures to reduce noise pollution across the countries. Similar measures to coping with noise pollution have been taken in all parts of MEA. To address the effect and complications of the noise problem, research and noise control projects are carried out. Furthermore, the public is provided with information and instructional materials regarding the negative effects of noise on health, as well as the benefits of low-noise goods and the most effective methods for noise management. Thus, the government initiatives to reduce noise emissions from various sources are influencing the adoption of solutions for the proper measurement of sound. This is subsequently fueling the growth of the MEA noise dosimeter market over the years.

MEA Noise Dosimeter Market Segmentation

MEA Noise Dosimeter Market – By Type

Software

Hardware

MEA Noise Dosimeter Market – By Device Placement

On-Body Noise Dosimeter

Free-Field Noise Dosimeter

In/Near Ear Noise Dosimeter

MEA Noise dosimeter Market – By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Factories and Enterprises

MEA Noise Dosimeter Market – By Country

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

