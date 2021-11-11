Knee Cartilage Repair Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Cartilage is a connective tissue or soft bone which is found in many parts of the body and is more prone to the damage due to its flexibility. The knee cartilage is damaged is observed mostly in the elder people and the patients suffering with arthritis and in people due to injuries. The best treatment to treat the knee cartilage is surgery. The treatment includes replacement, regeneration and more.

The knee cartilage repair market is likely to witness the grow with a significant rate in the forecast years, owing to driving factors such as, rise in the number of knee replacement surgeries, growing incidences of the knee distortion in the elderly people, increase in the knee injuries due to increasing in the road accidents and more. The market is likely to widen up the opportunities to develop innovative products for the knee repair and the also have opportunities to enter the developing nations across the world.

Here we have listed the top Knee Cartilage Repair Market companies

1. Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (a B. Braun company)

2. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

3. Zimmer Biomet

4. Smith & Nephew plc

5. Stryker

6. Vericel Corporation

7. Histogenics

8. MEDIPOST

9. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

10. Conformis

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Knee Cartilage Repair Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Knee Cartilage Repair Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Knee Cartilage Repair Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global knee cartilage repair market is segmented on the basis of procedure, diagnosis and end user. On the basis of the procedure the segment is classified as arthroscopic chondroplasty, autologous chondrocyte, osteochondral grafts transplantation, cell-based cartilage resurfacing, implants transplant and microfracture. On the basis of the diagnosis the market is segmented as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and arthroscopy. On the basis of the end user the segment includes Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Knee Cartilage Repair Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Knee Cartilage Repair Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. KNEE CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Knee Cartilage Repair Market – By Procedure Type

3.2.2. Knee Cartilage Repair Market – By Diagnosis

3.2.3. Knee Cartilage Repair Market – By End User

3.2.4. Knee Cartilage Repair Market – By Region

3.2.4.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America- PEST Analysis

4. KNEE CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

5. KNEE CARTILAGE REPAIR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – BY PROCEDURE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PROCEDURE TYPE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS ANALYSIS (US$ MN)

5.3. ARTHROSCOPIC CHONDROPLASTY MARKET

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Arthroscopic Chondroplasty Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.4. AUTOLOGOUS CHONDROCYTE MARKET

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Autologous Chondrocyte Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.5. OSTEOCHONDRAL GRAFTS TRANSPLANTATION MARKET

5.5.1. Overview

