For 2021 to 2026,Global Precision Medicine Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2%

Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years.

The global Precision Medicine size is estimated to be USD 153470 million in 2026 from USD 107980 million in 2020 The global Precision Medicine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% for 2021 to 2026.

The precision medicine market is a multibillion market which consists of innumerable companies involved in the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of several novel drugs and diagnostic kits to boost the Precision Medicine workflow. Currently, the precision medicine market is gaining preference among the masses due to the growth of personal healthcare devices and integration of smart technologies in the healthcare system. In addition to increasing collaborations and partnerships between various ecosystem players that are aiding the robust growth of the precision medicine market. The growth of market is propelled by an increasing demand for personalized treatment, technological innovation and advancement (including biomarker-based tests/kits, next gene sequencing, and precise imaging), government support and regulations, which consequently, have created a demand for the precision medicine solutions.

Market competition is intense. Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp, Abbott Laboratories and Novartis are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/522454/precision-medicine

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG