Saudi Arabia Manpower Outsourcing Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2028

The manpower outsourcing market on a Saudi Arabia scenario is estimated to account for US$ 2.35 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 5.67 Bn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Saudi Arabia Manpower Outsourcing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Saudi Arabia Manpower Outsourcing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Retail in Saudi Arabia is one of the emerging sectors, owing to the significant demand growth of hypermarkets and supermarkets apart from the local retailers. The key factors influencing the retail sector in Saudi Arabia are rising population, infrastructure/ real estate growth and consistently increasing purchasing power of consumers. Saudi Arabia retail sector constitutes approx. 70% of the overall retail sector in GCC Countries. The food & grocery segment in the retail sector accounted for the largest shares in Saudi Arabia. The modern retail outlets or hypermarkets and supermarkets accounts for approx. 35% of the Saudi retail sector and the count for the same is approx. 1,225 in the current scenario. The retail and wholesale sectors in Saudi Arabia are currently are heavily captured by the expatriates or foreign nationals.

Major Key players covered in this report:

AJEETS MANAGEMENT & HR CONSULTANCY

ADAM RECRUITMENT

LITTELFUSE INC.

PROVEN SA

TALENTS HUNTERS

TASC OUTSOURCING

ADVANCED ELECTRONICS COMPANY

MASSADR

HRM OUTSOURCING

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Saudi Arabia Manpower Outsourcing Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Saudi Arabia Manpower Outsourcing Market segments and regions.

