Smart HVAC Controls Market Indicating Enormous Demand in Future and Future Opportunity Analysis

Smart HVAC systems enable demand control, through enhancing the response of systems to the heating, cooling and ventilation requirements. Smart systems can also embed, in addition to learning algorithms, sensors in order to better fit with user’s behavior or building’s usage. Another strength of smart systems is their capability to communicate information about their energy consumption, operation, and energy efficiency. This information can be utilized by consumers, building managers, owners, maintenance staff and energy grid managers.

Based on product type, the global smart HVAC controls market is segmented into smart thermostat and smart air vent.

On the basis of implementation type, the market is segmented into new construction and retrofit.

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

