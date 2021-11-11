Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Highlights in COVID-19 Pandemic |Size, Share, Trends, Geography, Revenue, Future Growth, Key Competitors and Forecast to 2027

The global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Size was US$ 6684.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 8343.4 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. As per regions, Among regions, Europe is expected to lead the global ICD market in the forecast years owing to rising adoption of ICD devices. The growing prevalence of cardiac diseases is resulting in high adoption of these devices. Moreover, the region generated a value of US$ 3376.8 Mn in the year 2018 and continues to generate higher growth until 2026 and the demand for end-point, application, and cloud is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. Companies such as Medtronic, Boston, Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova, Abbott, Microport, are adopting different strategies to offer advanced and innovative IoT security solutions.

Key Players Operating in The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

LivaNova

Abbott

Microport

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact:

According to this report Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Sector will rise from Covid-19 pandemic impact at moderate growth rate during 2021 to 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Europe to Remain Dominant by Covering the Highest Share

Among regions, Europe is expected to lead the global ICD Industry in the forecast years owing to rising adoption of ICD devices. The growing prevalence of cardiac diseases is resulting in high adoption of these devices. Moreover, the region generated a value of US$ 3376.8 Mn in the year 2018 and continues to generate higher growth until 2026.

In addition to this, rising awareness about advantages of ICD devices is likely to create growth opportunities for the market in this region. Introduction of favorable reimbursement guidelines by governments in Europe stimulates growth in the market. Besides Europe, North America is also expected to grow at a significant rate and become the second most leading region.

Hospitals to Witness High Adoption of ICDs in the coming years

The availability of implantable defibrillators is expected to grow in hospitals more than among other end-users. In the coming years, hospitals are likely to be well-equipped with ICD devices and automated ICDs. Furthermore, governments may introduce several policies to support the adoption of ICD devices in hospitals. Different types of ICD products such as subcutaneous ICD and transvenous ICD are introduced in the report.

Subcutaneous ICDs are expected to grow at a faster rate than transvenous ICDs. This is primarily on account of their large size and greater battery capacity. Moreover, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched the first subcutaneous ICD in the world in 2012. In 2018, transvenous ICD covered a significant share, but presently subcutaneous leads the ICD market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest- Key Countries Technological Developments in Implantable Defibrillators Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Transveneous ICD Single Chamber ICD Dual Chamber ICD CRT-D(Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator) Subcutaneous ICD Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinics and Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….

