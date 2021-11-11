Psoriasis Treatment Market Size Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Key Players, Statistics, And Forecast to 2027

The increasing prevalence of psoriasis around the world is boosting the global psoriasis treatment market, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent report. The report is titled “Psoriasis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the report, the market will reach US$ 37,634.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,378.0 Mn in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% between 2018 and 2026.

The research report gives an entire study of the Psoriasis Treatment Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the market is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.

Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

North America to Continue Dominating Market with Rapid Adoption of Biological Therapy

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global psoriasis market to witness dominance of North America followed by Europe. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation, there are about 8 million people in America living with psoriasis. Owing to its quick rate of biological therapy adoption, and rise in investments on research and development for clinical trials, North America is likely to continue dominating the global market for psoriasis in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, the emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities because of large patient pool, the improving healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities; increasing awareness, and with rising investments for development of new therapeutics for psoriasis.

Leading Players operating in the Psoriasis Treatment Market are:

Merck & Co., Inc.,

LEO Pharma A/S,

Pfizer Inc.,

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

AbbVie Inc.,

UCB S.A.,

Amgen Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

TNF Inhibitors

Interleukins

Others

By Type

Plaque Psoriasis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

