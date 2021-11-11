Global Power Electronics Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2026

The global power electronics market size is projected to gain impetus from the increasing demand for electric vehicles from the military and defense sector. An upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Power Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage (Below 1 Kv), Medium Voltage (1.1 Kv to 2.0 Kv), High Voltage (Above 2.0 Kv) ), By End User(Commercial, Military) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” will discuss the market and its prime growth trajectories in details.

The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a major dent on the world economy. Most businesses are temporarily shut owing to the stringent imposition of lockdown by the governments of various nations. The ones that are able to operate from homes are barely able to generate meagre revenue. The increasing cases of corona positive people and the rise in demand for medical professionals and facilities have created a major emergency situation in the whole world.

Fortune Business Insights is providing detailed analysis of various markets impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. These reports will guide financers and other interested parties to accordingly study the current situation and prepare for the future.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report is based on an elaborate overview of the market and factors driving, restricting, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also throws light on the key industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report further lists the names of the major players and the strategies adopted by them to gain a significant position in the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Get Sample PDF Brochure :- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/power-electronics-market-102595

Drivers & Restraints

Growing Need to Use Renewable Energy Sources to Add Impetus

The increasing concern regarding environmental pollution, and the rising inclination towards the use of renewable sources of energy stands as the key factor boosting the global power electronics market growth. In addition to this, the market is also driven by the increasing popularity of consumer electronics and the growing popularity of electric vehicles worldwide.

However, the high cost of advanced energy used for running power module integrated devices may cause hindrance to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing expenditure on aerospace and defense industry by various nations and the increasing delivery of aircrafts are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Segmentation-

Detailed Segmentation of Power Electronics Market:

The global market for power electronics categorized into type, material, voltage, end user, and regions. Based on type, the market is segmented into power IC, power module, and power discrete. In terms of material, the market is classified into sapphire, gallium nitride, silicon carbide, silicon, and others. With respect to voltage, the market is grouped into high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage. The end-user segment is bifurcated into military and commercial.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand for IGBT Power Modules to Help North America Dominate Market

Geographically, the market is widespread into the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding the major power electronics market share on account of its high expenditure on space research and development activities, coupled with the advancement of military technologies, that improved the capability of military weapons. Furthermore, the increasing demand for IGBT power modules will also drive the regional market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain attractive revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing investment in military upgradation programs, especially advanced military weapons.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report :- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/power-electronics-market-102595

Competitive Landscape-

Companies are engaging in Producing Variety of Power Modules to Earn the Lion’s Share

Most of the companies operating in the market for power electronics are focusing on generating more revenue by engaging with the defence and military sectors of various nations. This will help players gain a competitive edge in the market competition. Besides this, players are also engaging in brand expansion for making a mark in the world competition. Players are also investing in manufacturing of power modules to maintain their position in the market competition.

Industry Developments

2019 – A defense budget of USD 44.6 billion was declared by the Indian government for the FY 2019-20, representing a growth rate of 6.87% over the 2018 budget.

2020 – An allocation of about USD 718 billion was requested by the U.S. Defense industry for exceeding the 2019 budget by 5%.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Analog Devices, Inc (The U.S.)

On Semiconductor Corporation (The U.S.)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Microsemi Corporation (The U.S.)

Texas Instruments Inc. (The U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

TT Electronics Plc (The UK)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Collins Aerospace (The U.S.)

Qorvo, Inc. (The U.S.)

Others

View Related Reports:-

https://kgn.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-size-analysis-share-research-business-gro–618cd8d9284d55b132a36cfc

https://aftrword.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-business-opportunities-top-manufacture-gr–618cd8e00c23d52a38167980

https://apsaraofindia.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-analysis-company-profiles-competitive-lan–618cd8e60c23d58971167982

https://community-specialists.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-share-growing-rapidly-with-recent-trends—618cd8ed88b5941e30b5875e

https://speaknow.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status–618cd8f3b825128a3293f4d2

https://howtolive.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-growth-analysis-size-trends-emerging-fact–618cd8fa0c23d53bf3167989

https://mayokodozite.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-share-size-global-industry-analysis-key-g–618cd9040527b1245d322cf5

https://rigenrin.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-analysis-by-future-demand-top-players-siz–618cd90c03d9a752f25512ab

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]