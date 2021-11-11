Global Situational Awareness Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2026

The global situational awareness market size is expected to showcase a substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing incidence of cyber thefts and the rising adoption of advanced technology in security and surveillance systems to detect real time problems and create better situational awareness across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Situational Awareness Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Cyber Security, Risk Management, Decision Support, Others), By Component (Sensors, GPS, Gyroscopes, Displays), By Product (Fire and flood alarm systems, HMI, RFID, Access Control, RADAR), By Application (Robots, Driving/connected cars, Business intelligence) By End User (Military & Defense, Aviation, Maritime Security) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government, as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

Situational awareness is vital for recognizing threats and dangerous situations and the accurate projection of their status in the near future to avert heavy damages. This includes environmental awareness, system awareness, and time horizon, among others. An efficient awareness regarding flight configuration and flight control modes in aerospace leads to the optimum management of vital aspects such as altitude, speed, and other flight-planning functions.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will further drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample PDF Brochure:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/situational-awareness-market-102668

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Cyber Security Thefts to Favor Growth

According to the data by Cybersecurity Ventures, it is estimated that cybercrime will cost losses worth USD 6 trillion by 2021. The increasing incidence of cybersecurity thefts is propelling the companies to adopt advanced security and surveillance systems across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives to ensure public safety and disaster management are fueling the demand for better situational awareness systems globally. Such initiatives are expected to contribute to the growth of the global situational awareness market in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Presence of Established Manufacturers in North America to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global situational awareness market during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers such as the Boeing Company, General Electric, and Microsoft that are developing advanced situational awareness systems in the region. Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced situational awareness systems in industrial applications such as homeland security, military & defense, and maritime security in countries such as the U.S. is expected to favor growth.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a considerable growth backed by the adoption of smart appliances and the growing demand for internet-based services between 2019 and 2026.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/situational-awareness-market-102668

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Signing of Contract by Major Companies to Boost Their Sales Revenue

The global situational awareness market is fragmented by the presence of several major companies that are striving to maintain their presence by signing contracts with the others to expand their product portfolio and boost sales revenue. Furthermore, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by key players will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

December 2019 – Edgybees announced the signing of multiple AFWERX contracts with the U.S. Air Force. According to the contract, it will provide innovative computer vision technology in the form of Argus, its augmented reality (AR) software solution. This is expected to boost the situational awareness for the U.S. Air Force during complex operational scenarios.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Situational Awareness:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Airbus S.A.S. (France)

The Boeing Company (The U.S.)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

General Electric (The U.S.)

Microsoft (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (The U.S.)

Pleora Technologies Inc. (Canada)

BAE Systems (UK)

Collins Aerospace (The U.S.)

BERTIN INSTRUMENTS (France)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Sensara Inc. (The U.S.)

Among others

View Related Reports:-

https://dmz.tribe.so/question/inertial-navigation-system-market-growth-analysis-segmentation-size-share-t–618cd963b82512683693f4f6

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-size-in-depth-qualitative-insights-explos–618cd96a7e69796bc29cb56a

https://articlization.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-trends-size-growth-insight-share-competit–618cd9737da6cc9056a244f3

https://blogbook.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-size-by-global-major-companies-profile-an–618cd98b683efa203f523fc6

https://elicit.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-share-size-trend-demand-analysis-by-top-l–618cd9aab98c5012594480da

https://artiiseoteam.tribe.so/post/inertial-navigation-system-market-analysis-development-revenue-future-growt–618cd9b4b82512921d93f50f

https://medium.com/@subhuchougale2691997/remote-towers-market-business-opportunities-top-manufacture-growth-share-report-size-regional-3d02c59a0c55

https://www.reddit.com/user/subhu-31/comments/qrhj4b/remote_towers_market_analysis_by_key_players/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]