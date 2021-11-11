Sun Care Products Market Share, Size, Trend, Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027

The global sun care products market is set to gain traction from the increasing development of innovative devices for measuring sunlight intensity. Manufacturers are doing so to enhance sun-safety habits among people worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Sun Care Products Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sun-protection, After-sun, and Tanning), Form (Lotion, Spray, Stick, and Others), SPF (0-29, 30-50, and >50), Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the sun care products market size was USD 13.03 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Focus of Consumers towards Essential Goods to Decline Demand for Products

Owing to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, international and domestic travels are banned across the globe. Ruling bodies have implemented stringent measures, such as lockdown, social distancing, and stay-at-home orders to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. This has further declined the demand for sun care products. Also, people are purchasing essential goods rather than spending money on such products. We are providing extensive analysis of the market so that you can select the right strategy for coming out of this grave situation.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the global market?

Which region and segment are set to dominate the market?

What are the latest trends and innovations taking place in the market?

Which key companies are likely to lead by surging sales of sun care products?

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sun-care-products-market-103821

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Awareness Programs about Skin-related Issues to Boost Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancers, skin aging, and sunburn on account of the prolonged exposure to sunlight is a vital factor responsible for the sun care products market growth. According to the ‘Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance,’ in 2017, in the U.S., 78.8% of white surveyed female participants suffered from sunburn the previous year. This is also surging the number of awareness programs to educate the masses about skin-related issues caused by UV rays. However, sun care products exhibit the highest demand only during summer and holiday seasons. In the other seasons, people are less likely to buy these products. This factor may hamper growth in the coming years.

Segment:

Need for Reapplication to Drive Growth of Sun-protection Segment

Based on product type, the sun-protection segment earned 78.81% in terms of sun care products market share in 2019. It would hold the largest share in the near future backed by the rising need to re-apply these products every 2 hours when exposed to sunlight.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Popularity of Sunbathing in Asia Pacific to Propel Growth

Geographically, 2019, Europe generated USD 4.19 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of sun care products during the summer season in this region. The British Beauty Council Report 2018 declared that approximately 220 million pounds were contributed to the U.K. GDP by sun care products alone in that very year.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase significant growth throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising popularity of sunbathing and surging beachside tourism activities in the region. In addition to that, subtropical conditions in New Zealand & Australia and tropical conditions in Southeast Asia & India would increase the consumption of these products.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/sun-care-products-market-103821

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Aim to Generate More Sales by Launching Novel Sun Care Products

The market is highly fragmented. It is mainly characterized by multi-national and local companies. They are conducting extensive research and development activities to unveil safe products equipped with natural ingredients.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Sun Care Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Sun-protection After-sun Tanning By Form (Value) Lotion/Cream Spray Stick/Roll-on Others By SPF (Value) 0-29 30-50 >50 By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarket/Supermarket Pharmacies Online Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020: Aegte, a provider of premium skincare products based in New Delhi, India, launched Aegte Glass Skin Sunscreen Gel SPF 50++. It is made up of 100% natural ingredients, such as Swiss garden cress sprouts and red algae extract.

September 2020: KOCOSTAR, a Korean cosmetics company introduced its latest SPF50+ PA+++ sunscreen capsule face mask. It is eco-friendly and cruelty-free and can provide protection from harmful sunlight.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Sun Care Products Market are:

Edgewell Personal Care (Shelton, U.S.)

L’Oreal S.A. (Paris, France)

Shiseido Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Beiersdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Natura & Co. (São Paulo, Brazil)

The Estee Lauder Co. (New York, U.S.)

Kao Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sun-care-products-market-103821

View Related News:

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Toothbrush-Market-Trends-Industry-Share-Growth-Drivers-Business-Opportunities-and-Demand-Forecast-to-2027_14650086

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Pisco-Market-Size-Analysis-Share-Research-Business-Growth-and-Forecast-to-2027_14650228

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Pisco-Market-Movements-by-Trend-Analysis-Growth-Status-and-Revenue-Expectation-Forecast-to-2027-Fortune-Business-Insights_14657893

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/North-America-Hand-Sanitizer-Market-Industry-Demand-Share-Size-Growth-Opportunities-and-Future-Trends-by-2028-Fortune-Business-Insights_14657939

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Home-Fragrance-Market-Size-Future-Growth-Share-Supply-Demand-Segments-and-Forecast-2021-2028-Fortune-Business-Insights_14657946

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Makeup-Market-Size-by-Global-Major-Companies-Profile-and-Key-Regions-2026_14658020

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Deodorant-Market-Size-by-Global-Major-Companies-Profile-and-Key-Regions-2026_14658060

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Impact-of-COVID-19-on-Confectionery-Market-Share-Size-Trend-Demand-Analysis-by-Top-Leading-Player-and-Forecast-Till-2026_14658071

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Impact-of-COVID-19-on-Hand-Sanitizer-Market-Share-Size-Trend-Demand-Analysis-by-Top-Leading-Player-and-Forecast-Till-2026_14658177

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd