Europe Joint Pain Injection Market likely to expand at a CAGR close to 8.2% throughout the assessment period 2021-2028

The Joint Pain Injection Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 595.20 million in 2021 to US$ 1,035.54 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The Europe joint pain injection market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Hyaluronic acid injections offered by companies are usually administered for treating sports injuries, as they aid in pain relief, reduce inflammation, and improve joint function. Corticosteroids are also used to treat sports-related injuries.

Browse Full Report- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/europe-joint-pain-injection-market

Countries in Europe are emerging as attractive outsourcing locations for pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals industries. Flourishing domestic pharmaceutical market and increasing number of pipeline drugs are further opening new avenues for the contract manufacturers as well as generic drug manufacturing in the region. Additionally, to meet the growing demand, many contract-based organizations are expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Joint Pain Injection Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00024544

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Bioventus Inc.

• Fidia Pharma USA Inc.

• Seikagaku Corporation

• Ferring B.V.

• Sanofi

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

EUROPE JOINT PAIN INJECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Joint Pain Injection Market, by Drugs

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Corticosteroid

• Others

Europe Joint Pain Injection Market, by Joint Type

• Knee

• Foot and Ankle

• Shoulder and Elbow

• Hip

• Others

Order a Copy of this Europe Joint Pain Injection Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00024544

Several European countries witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which led to the discontinuation of several business operations and manufacturing activities of various healthcare products, including joint pain injections, which negatively impacted the joint pain injection market. Also, the pandemic has halted the adoption of new medical device policy and delayed clinical trials and disrupted processes. Two consecutive waves of coronavirus had devastating impact on economic activities in the Europe. Implementation of social distancing and lockdown policies led to closing of orthopedic hospitals and patient visits for elective orthopedic surgeries.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/