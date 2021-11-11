Laminated Bags Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

These non-laminated heat-sealed bags are manufactured from nylon, polyster, and other fabric materials through a process of automatic ultrasonic sealing. Growing environmental concerns and easy recyclability of non-laminated heat-sealed bags are a most ideal alternate for woven bags. There are several types of non-laminated heat-sealed bags which cater the needs of different end-users such as, grocery, retail shopping, food delivery, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing reail and e-commerce business globally is increasing the demand of non-laminated heat-sealed bags. Furthermore, rising consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging solutions is driving the market growth. However, high cost of non-laminated heat-sealed bags as compared to plastic bags are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, ban on plastic bags and packaging materils in several countries are expected to propell the market’s growth in coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Non-laminated Heat-sealed Bags Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the non-laminated heat-sealed bags market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global non-laminated heat-sealed bags market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-laminated heat-sealed bags market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global non-laminated heat-sealed bags market is segmented on the basis of material type and application. Based on material type, the global non-laminated heat-sealed bags market is segmented into nylon, polyester, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented commercial and residential .

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-laminated heat-sealed bags market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The non-laminated heat-sealed bags market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the non-laminated heat-sealed bags market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the non-laminated heat-sealed bags market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the non-laminated heat-sealed bags market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from non-laminated heat-sealed bags market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for non-laminated heat-sealed bags in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the non-laminated heat-sealed bags market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the non-laminated heat-sealed bags market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BK-BAGS

Direct Imex Ltd

Hebei Yifelt Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Huahao Nonwovens Co., Ltd.

KentPack

Polyplex

REBAGS.GR

Rovi Packaging, S.A.

Surya Laxmi Industries

Wild Innovation Private Limited

