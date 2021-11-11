Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends, Product Value, Growth, Demand, Gross Margin, Revenue And Forecast 2027

The Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is expected to reach US$ 2,934.90 million by 2027 from US$ 1,547.33 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2027.

Key Market Competitors: Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Caire Inc. (Chart Industries)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

GCE Group

Besco Medical

Inova labs Inc. (ResMed)

Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) are used to provide oxygen to patients who need greater oxygen levels to respire than that available in ambient air. These devices are comparable to concentrators with home-based oxygen concentrators/tanks (OC) but are smaller and can be transported easily. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen tanks along with them and help them continue with their usual activities, thereby conferring the freedom to pursue a normal lifestyle. Factors such as the rising number of COVID-19 cases and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide fuel the market growth. However, the high cost associated with these devices hinders the growth of the market.

The Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market.

To comprehend Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

