Photovoltaic Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.8% To Reach US$ 768.1 Bn Million From 2019 To 2027 | The Insight Partners

Supportive government policies are projected to escalate the photovoltaic market at a CAGR of 19.8%

Photovoltaics helps convert solar energy into electricity using a semiconductor. The photovoltaic system is combined with a solar module that includes several solar cells to generate electricity. Photovoltaic systems can be ground, roof, wall, or floating. Cells, optics, and trackers are components used in photovoltaic systems. Photovoltaic systems have many applications in the residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. With population growth as well as industrial change and economic development, energy needs have continued to increase, depleting natural resources.

Photovoltaic Market: Key Insights

The latest market study on “Global Photovoltaic Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Residential Applications, Commercial Application, Utility Applications); Type (Organic Components, Inorganic Components); Component (Cells, Optics, Trackers), and Geography”, The global photovoltaic market is accounted to US$ 153.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.09 Bn by 2027. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Photovoltaic Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000386/

Photovoltaic Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global photovoltaic is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global photovoltaic market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Sharp Corporation, JA Solar Co., Ltd, Renesola Co. Ltd, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, and Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

2019: Panasonic has announced that it has reached a collaboration and acquisition agreement with GS-Solar (China) Company Limited, a thin-film solar manufacturer, to sell a 90% stake of its solar manufacturing subsidiary, Panasonic Energy Malaysia.

2017: Kaneka Corporation has built a solar cell with a photoconversion rate of 26.3 percent, breaking the previous record of 25.6 percent. Although it’s just a 2.7 percent increase in efficiency, improvements in commercially viable solar cell technology are increasingly hard-won.

2018: Kyocera Corporation and Tokyo Century Corporation announced that Kyocera TCL Solar LLC (herein “Kyocera TCL Solar”) has completed construction of a 28 megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar power plant in the town of Taiwan, Kurokawa District, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.

The report segments the global Photovoltaic Market as follows:

Photovoltaic Market – by Application

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Utility Applications

Photovoltaic Market – by Type

Organic Components

Inorganic Components

Photovoltaic Market – by Component

Cells

Optics

Trackers

Order a Copy of Photovoltaic Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000386/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]