Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 |Boku Inc., Centili, Comviva Technologies Limited, Fortumo, TELECOMING S.A., txtNation Limited, etc.

The direct carrier billing market in Asia-Pacificis expected to grow from US$ 13,504.4 million in 2019 to US$ 35,700.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Asia appears to be an encouraging landscape for the direct carrier billing companies. Mobile phonesare becoming a key device for enjoying content and acceptability to use alternative payment platform direct carrier billing is impacting the growth of market in Asia. South Korea and Japan are prominent countries for direct carrier billing in Asia-Pacific. The billing method has become mainstream and is heavily adopted in these countries. The telcos are identifying the potential of direct carrier billing and therefore are involved into making profitable and strategic partnerships with Appstore. In addition, Google Play, App Store, Spotify, and Netflix are among the major OTT providers in Asian countries,leveraging direct carrier billing.

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market,by Type

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market,byPlatform

iOS

Android

Others

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market,by EndUser

Apps and Games

Online Media

Others

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market,by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market – Companies Mentioned

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

Fortumo

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Direct Carrier Billing market.

