Asia-Pacific Workplace Services Market Aims to Expand at Double-Digit Growth Rate Covid-19 Analysis | Accenture, Atos SE, Cognizant, CompuCom Systems, Inc., DXC Technology Company

The workplace services market in APAC is expected to reach US$ 59819.61million by 2028 from US$ 25134.43 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Workplace Services Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the major contributors in workplace services market. Workforce satisfaction is amongst the core point in every organizational strategies. To ensure greater workforce satisfaction, the employers across industry verticals are adopting array of workplace services enabling mobility, virtualization, and collaboration. All mentioned workplace services results in boosting employee satisfaction and productivity. Presence of numerous service providers & their facilities—including distribution centers & managed mobility—as well as enterprise mobility in Asia holds a significant position in expanding the scope of digital workplace, BYOD, and cloud collaboration, which would contribute toward the market growth. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, countries in the region have witnessed a drastic increase in the number of remote workers. Also, incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize workplace services are the major factor driving the growth of the APAC workplace services market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accenture

Atos SE

Cognizant

CompuCom Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Unisys Corporation

Wipro Limited

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market segments and regions.

Asia-Pacific Workplace Services Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

End-User Outsourcing Services

Tech Support Services

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The research on the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Workplace Services market.

