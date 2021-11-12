Sparkling Wine Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2021-2028

The Sparkling Wine Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sparkling Wine Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Sparkling wine is a fermented carbonated drink usually produced with grapes. The huge amount of carbon dioxide (Co2) in it leads to a significant amount of bubbles in the wine. Different types of sparkling wine include white wine, red wine, and rosé wine. Sparkling wine can be available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, which people in all age groups consume.

Top Key Players:- Illinois Sparkling Co., The Sparkling Wine Co., Moët Hennessy USA, Pernod Ricard, California Champagnes, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, Freixenet, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., Bronco Wine Co.

The surge in the number of local wineries, increasing consumption of sparkling wine on festivals, celebratory events, recreational purposes, and demand for premium wines worldwide are the key factors expected to drive the global sparkling wine market. Moreover, the introduction of organic, low-alcohol, and various flavors of sparkling wine is also anticipated to bolster the sparkling wine market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of sparkling wine is expected to hinder the global sparkling wine market’s development.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Sparkling Wine, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global sparkling wine market is segmented into type and distribution channel. By type, the sparkling wine market is classified into White Wine, Red Wine, and Rosé Wine. By distribution channel, the sparkling wine market is classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Sparkling Wine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Sparkling Wine market in these regions.

