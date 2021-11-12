Astounding Report on Cannabis Edibles Market 2021 and Future Prospects 2028

The Cannabis Edibles Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Cannabis Edibles Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

A cannabis edible is also known as cannabis-infused food, which is a food product that contains cannabinoids, particularly tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Most edibles have a significant amount of THC, which can induce a wide range of effects, such as relaxation, euphoria, fatigue, increased appetite, and anxiety. THC-dominant edibles are also consumed for recreational as well as medical purposes. Some of the edibles contain a negligible quantity of THC also are instead dominant in other cannabinoids, most commonly cannabidiol (CBD). These edibles are usually used for medical purposes only.

Top Key Players:- Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, CBD American Shaman LLC, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Dixie Brands Inc., Endoca BV, Incredible Edibles, LLC., Isodiol International Inc, Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

The cannabis edibles market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer preference for baked food and other confectionaries with different and unique ingredients & flavors. Manufacturers are offering a variety of products containing cannabis, such as baked goods, confectionaries, beverages, spreads, oil, and others. And the easy availability of these products through both offline and online retailing is influencing the market growth. However, there are some regulations upon these products that may impact the growth of the cannabis edibles market

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Cannabis Edibles, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global cannabis edibles market is segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel. The cannabis edibles market on the basis of the type is classified into baked goods, confectionaries, beverages, spreads, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global cannabis edibles market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cannabis Edibles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Cannabis Edibles market in these regions.

