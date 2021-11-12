Global Non-GMO Seeds Market To Be Driven By Increasing Consumer’s Health Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Non-GMO Seeds Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global non-GMO seeds market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, seed type, packaging type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 68 billion (Global Seed Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7% (Global Seed Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 102 billion (Global Seed Market)

Non-GMO seeds are being used by farmers in increasing numbers as they are able to save money when growing the size of their yields by using this product. Due to their lower cost and more sustainable produce, consumers are preferring cleaner and better-produced food products with non-GMO Project Certified certifications over GMO food products. The demand for foods made with organic and non-GMO seeds is increasing as consumers are becoming more health conscious, and vegetarian and vegan lifestyles become more popular. The popularity of organic food products is predicted to rise over the forecast period, which will indirectly boost the non-GMO seed industry’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs), are those organisms whose DNA has been altered using the genetic modification process. Non-GMO seeds are, as a result, seeds that have not had their DNA altered in any way.

By nature, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the market is categorised into:

Whole

Grits

Others

Based on seed type, the market is segmented into:

Vegetable

Fruits

Oilseeds and Pulses

Cereals and Grains

Herbs

Flowers

Others

By packaging type, the market is divided into:

Tubs/ Jars

Pouches

Gunny Bags

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Agricultural economics have a big impact on non-GMO seeds. Non-GMO seeds are inexpensive, and they can cost up to half as much as genetically modified seeds. As a result, using non-GMO seeds as an ingredient in food products during processing into snacks or other foods benefits both producers and customers. Non-GMO crops have consistently produced higher yields than GMO seeds over time. The genetics of the crop determines the yield. The increasing number of non-GMO product launches in the food and beverage industry is one of the factors driving the market of non-GMO seeds.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Albert Lea Seed, Prairie Hybrids, Spectrum Premium Non-GMO, and Sentinel Seeds, LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

