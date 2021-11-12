Global Ascites Market To Be Driven By The Advancements In The Pharmaceutical Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ascites Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ascites market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, diagnoses, treatments, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The major regional markets for ascites are projected to be North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the well-developed healthcare system as well as the increased knowledge of ascites and the availability of numerous diagnostic and treatment options in the regions. The availability of qualified and knowledgeable healthcare professionals in developed countries is also propelling the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Due to the increasing literacy rates and improving economic conditions, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand robustly. The Asia Pacific market is rising due to the rapid growth in the healthcare industry in countries like China, India, and Japan. Since advanced healthcare facilities are becoming increasingly available in Latin American countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, the ascites industry is expected to expand steadily.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ascites is the accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity (the space between the lining of the abdominal organs and the abdomen). Cirrhosis-related scarring of the liver is a common cause of ascites. Liver injury, hepatitis B or C, and alcohol intake are some of the other causes of ascites. It can result in kidney failure, peritonitis, blood sepsis, and death if not treated properly. Its treatment options include antibiotics, liver transplantation, and others.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ascites-market

By type, the market is bifurcated into:

Transudative

Exudative

Based on diagnosis, the market is divided into:

Angiography

CT Scan

Laparoscopy

Ultrasound

Others

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into:

Medicinal Therapy

Diuretics

Antibiotics

Liver Transplantation

Paracentesis

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The growing awareness towards ascites is driving the global market for the disease treatment. One of the most common side effects of liver cirrhosis is ascites. Thus, the market demand is being propelled by the increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis around the world as a result of increased alcohol intake. The market is being aided by the growing healthcare programmes and campaigns emphasising the importance of addressing ascites. Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development ventures are leading to further industry expansion.

In developed countries, the industry benefits from well-developed healthcare systems and the supply of qualified practitioners. On the other hand, due to the improving economic conditions and increasing investments in the health and pharma sectors, the emerging markets have presented the industry with lucrative growth opportunities. In addition, the rising disposable incomes and increased knowledge of available care options are projected to drive the demand growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, BioVie Inc., Sequana Medical NV, and Sanofi Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

