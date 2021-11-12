African Mango Seed Extract Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From The Health-Conscious Consumers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global African Mango Seed Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global African mango seed extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.3%

North America and Europe are some of the major regional markets for African mango seed extract. The growth in the number of health-conscious consumers is driving the growth of the industry in these regional markets. With more customers switching to organic alternatives for their daily food requirements, the demand for African mango seed extract has been further catalysed in markets such as North America.

African mango seed extract is often combined with other ingredients such as green tea and marketed as a fat-burning supplement. Because of the weight-loss properties associated with the seed extract, along with the rising fears about health problems such as obesity, the market for African mango seed extract is expected to be further propelled forward. The industry is also being driven by the rising demand for foods made from natural ingredients.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

African mango, also known as dika nut, wild mango, or bush mango, is a fruit found in Central and West Africa on the Irvingia gabonensis tree. In powder or liquid form, the fruit’s seed or nut extract has an extensive range of applications in industries such as food and beverage , cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, among others. It is widely known for reducing body fat and slimming waistlines.

On the basis of nature, the market is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

By end use, the industry is categorised into:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

African mango seed extract’s high fibre content has been shown to aid in the reduction of belly fat and waistlines. Thus, the seed extract’s purported abilities to cure obesity and weight problems are aiding the market growth. The market growth is expected to be further aided by significant industry drivers, such as changing habits, rising health consciousness, and the emerging applications of African mango seed extract in supplements and the pharmaceutical industry. The industry is also being propelled forward by the increasing demand for healthier food, especially in North America and Europe. With people increasingly turning to organic alternatives for their everyday food needs, the demand for African mango seed extract is expected to grow in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Z Natural Foods, LLC., Clover Nutrition Inc., and Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

