Global Hexafluorosilicic Acid Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Oral Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hexafluorosilicic Acid Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hexafluorosilicic acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The market demand for water fluoridation, electroplating, and acidizing oil wells could be bolstered by rising demand. Over the forecast period, hexafluorosilicic acid as a fluorinating agent from water treatment applications is expected to dominate the market. Due to rising consumption in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is projected to expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hexafluorosilicic acid (HFSA) is a colourless, water-soluble fluid used in a variety of industrial and municipal applications. It has a strong odour and is very corrosive. It is used in a variety of applications, including water fluoridation, electroplating, and cement and enamel production. The use of hexafluorosilicic acid in water treatment plants, primarily for the fluoridation of public water sources, is responsible for its rising demand.

By application, the market is divided into:

Chemical Intermediate

Metal Surface Treatment

Water Fluoridation

Wood Preservation

Glass Additive

Ceramic Hardening

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Municipal corporations use hexafluorosilicic acid in their water treatment processes to keep fluoride levels in check. Hexafluorosilicic acid is commonly used in metal surface treatment processes because it causes non-chromium surface passivation, which can increase demand for the product. Fluoridation of drinking water is likely to be a significant driver since fluorinated water decreases the severity of cavities and helps people to feel less discomfort as a result of cavities. The hexafluorosilicic market is expected to rise due to rising product demand from textile industries for stain and rust removal from fabrics. In industrial textile processing or laundries, the product is used to change the pH. Hexafluorosilicic acid is commonly used in toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and teeth whitening products. The fluorosilicic acid market is expected to rise as consumer understanding of oral disorders such as gingivitis, denture inflammation, and bleeding gums grows. It strengthens weak spots and exposed roots, as well as avoiding tooth decay in its early stages. North America, led by Canada and the United States, could see substantial development. Consumer awareness of the importance of clean water can help to propel regional industry development. To combat tooth decay, government laws are requiring local corporations to use the chemical in public drinking water, which may boost the fluorosilicic acid market demand.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc., NAPCO Chemical Company, KC Industries LLC, Gelest Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

