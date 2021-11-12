Global Silicon Capacitor Market To Be Driven By The Rising Penetration Of Miniature Electronic Devices In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Silicon Capacitor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global silicon capacitor market, assessing the market based on its segments like structure, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Volume (2016): 3 Billion Units

Forecast Market Volume (2026): 6 Billion Units

The convergence of the electronics industry with a wide variety of other industry verticals, such as healthcare, automobile, and telecommunication, is driving the demand for silicon capacitors. Because of their wide operating temperature range and long-term durability, silicon capacitors are expected to rise rapidly in the forecast period due to the high demand from the medical and telecom industries. Furthermore, because of their limited scale, they are ideal for miniaturisation, boosting the demand growth. In the forecast period, the silicon capacitors market is projected to be driven by the aerospace and defence industry in emerging economies. High charge leakages and a limited capacitance range of silicone capacitors, on the other hand, may limit market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Silicon capacitors are often used in electronic and electrical systems because of their broad operating frequency spectrum, making them ideal for use in high-speed wireless circuits. The market for silicon capacitors is divided into three categories: architectures, wafer distributions, and applications.

Based on structure, the silicon capacitors market is broadly categorised into:

Deep-Trench Capacitor

MNOS Capacitor

MIS Capacitor

By distribution channel, the market is divided into:

Online

Offline

Based on applications, the industry is segmented into:

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global silicon capacitors market is being propelled forward by the popularity of miniaturised electronic devices, which is expected to increase the demand for capacitors with thinner dielectric films. The miniaturisation trend is assisting the silicon capacitor market growth, as it creates tremendous sales opportunities for silicon capacitors in varied end-use industries, especially in the telecommunications industry. Telecommunication systems account for almost four out of every ten silicon capacitors sold worldwide. The growing demand for miniaturised, thin-film transmission lines with high RF (radio frequency) output is propelling the market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arrow Electronics, Inc. [NYSE: ARW], Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MACOM, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

