India Fish Market To Be Driven By The Rising Export Potential In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Fish Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India fish market, assessing the market based on its segments like fish types, product types, distribution channels, sectors, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Value (2020): INR 1232 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Value (2026): INR 2243 Billion

The big export potential of the fish industry in India is driving the market growth. Around 6% of the global demand is produced in this market. Currently, the country is one of the biggest fish suppliers globally. In recent years, India has seen a significant increase in both domestic consumption and fish exports, bolstering the India fish market. In addition, per capita fish intake has risen in recent years. A variety of factors are currently driving the product’s consumption in India. Lifestyle improvements, increasing meat prices, and increased understanding of fish as a nutritious food with high levels of digestible protein, cholesterol-lowering capacity, and other nutrients.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A fish is a cold-blooded, limbless vertebrate with gills and fins. It contains calcium and phosphorus, as well as minerals such as copper, iodine, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. It is a high-quality protein that is low in fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins like D and B2 (riboflavin).

The India fish market is segmented based on fish type into:

Inland Fishes Indian Major Carps Pangasius Exotic Carps Clarias Anabas Rupchanda Tilapia Seabass Others

Marine Fishes

Shrimps

Scampi

By product type, the market is divided into:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Retail

Institutional

By sector, the market is bifurcated into:

Organised

Unorganised

The major regional markets of fish in India are:

West Bengal

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Others

Market Trends

The rising per capita consumption of fish in India has fuelled the demand over the last few years. Consumption of fish is predicted to rise over the projected period, owing to rising disposable incomes and changing eating patterns. The demand is also helped by the growth of the organised food retail industry, which will make processed fish, especially canned and frozen fish products, more accessible to customers. In India, the health and fitness food industry is booming, and because of the rising understanding of its health benefits, the demand for fish, a nutritious food with high levels of digestible protein, cholesterol-lowering capacity, and PUFA, is expected to rise rapidly.

Key Market Players

